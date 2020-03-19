BCCI Delights Fans On Instagram By Posting Picture Of MS Dhoni; See Pic

Over the last week, the global coronavirus pandemic has had citizens scared and worried about the future and cricket has been affected by this threat too. Almost all cricket across the globe has been put on hold as the world tries to combat the rapidly-spreading COVID-19. As of March 19, India has 169 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.

BCCI reminds fans to smile

While cricket fans go through uncertainty regarding the future of their favourite cricket tournaments, the BCCI used its Instagram handle to remind people of smiling in times of adversity. The post, which sported a classic image of India's former captain MS Dhoni, was posted along with a caption that simply read "Smile is the way to be". Fans in the comments shared their nostalgic feelings of Dhoni while some ached to see the ageing Indian legend return to the cricket field.

MS Dhoni's return postponed after IPL postponed

Fans are yet to see MS Dhoni play a game of cricket since his run-out departure in the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. A lot was at stake for Dhoni whose return to the game will be marked by IPL 2020. The much-loved captain of the Chennai Super Kings was already in Chennai as he began practising for IPL 2020 much before the remaining camp joined in. The increasing fears regarding the novel coronavirus, however, led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed. If the IPL is played, it will now be played after April 15 but that would also require a lot to go BCCI's way. For now, MS Dhoni has made his way back home after the practice for IPL 2020 was stopped to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

