BCCI Delights Fans With New Doordarshan Deal For Showcasing 2000s Iconic Matches In India

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is tightening its grip on India with the country soon approaching its 5000th case. While the government and the citizens try to curb this pandemic, cricket among most other things stands still. If all had gone as per plan, the IPL 2020 would be currently going on in full force but the fate of the tournament currently remains doubtful. However, ardent Indian cricket fans will be able to enjoy some classic matches from the 2000s on Doordarshan.

BCCI: Highlights of 2000s classics to be broadcasted on Doordarshan

The BCCI has has joined hands with Prasar Bharti and over the course of the next few days, fans will be able to witness highlights of some classics from the 2000s. These matches will be from the golden era of the Sourav Ganguly- led Team India. Co-incidentally, Ganguly was the captain of the Indian cricket team from 2000-2005. The tours which will be covered during the course of this initiative's run are:

India, Australia, New Zealand Tri-series, 2003 South Africa tour of India, 2000 Australia tour of India, 2001 West Indies tour of India, 2002 Sri Lanka tour of India, 2005

Here is the post which the BCCI shared on Instagram, fans can have a look at the timings for individual matches which will be covered on Doordarshan Sports.

IPL posptoned: Will IPL 2020 become a reality?

The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin on March 29 but rising fears around the coronavirus pandemic led to Sourav Ganguly's BCCI having the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. While the coronavirus outbreak in the country does not seem to be slowing down, it can be possible that the IPL may not begin anytime soon. Another report had emerged last week which stated that the IPL was on the verge of being shelved but another report soon suggested that the mega tournament may happen in October-November if the T20 World Cup gets called off. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is yet to make an official annoucement regarding the same.

