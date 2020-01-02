Ben Stokes Humbly Downplays 2019 Success After Seeing Father's Critical Condition

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a wonderful 2019 and achieved some of his career's highest moments over the last 12 months. It started with the ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil where Stokes was instrumental in winning his team their first-ever 50-over World Cup final. Later in the summer, he played a miraculous innings at Headingley and got England a one-wicket win over Australia in the Ashes 2019. Stokes, however, would be ready to trade it all if he could have one thing in their place — his father's good health.

Ben Stokes: "Yeah, swap it"

As Stokes wrote in his column for a renowned British tabloid, the England vice-captain looked back on the year that has gone by and the roller-coaster ride that it brought along with it. Calling the current tour of South Africa as the 'cursed tour', Stokes reflected on how he would trade all of his 2019 success for his father's health. Ben's father Ged Stokes had travelled along with his son as the English team is touring South Africa at present. Ged, however, came down with what is reported as a "serious illness". The senior Stokes was admitted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has made a "serious turnaround" as mentioned by Ben in his column.

Ben Stokes thanked the doctors who have helped his father but also mentioned that he has some way to go as far as recovery is concerned. It has been reported that 11 members of the English squad and 6 members of the support staff have had to go through some level of illness since their arrival in South Africa. Stokes explained how he wants people to understand that it is not easy for the team to play in such conditions where they are not in the best of physical and mental shape.

The all-rounder, however, was looking forward to playing the next Test which will happen at Newlands, Cape Town. It is the venue where Stokes scored his career's highest score of 258 back in 2015. England are 0-1 down in the 4-match Test series and will begin playing the second Test against South Africa on Friday at Newlands in Cape Town.

