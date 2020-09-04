Vitality T20 Blast SOM Vs WAS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Somerset County will square off against Warwickshire in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, September 4, 2020. The match is scheduled to be played at the Cooper Associate County Ground, Taunton. Here are the SOM vs WAS live streaming details, preview, team news and where to catch the SOM vs WAS live scores.

English T20 Blast live in India: SOM vs WAS live streaming

There will be no Vitality T20 Blast live broadcast in India. However, SOM vs WAS live streaming will be available on the match centre of the ECB website. SOM vs WAS live scores and updates for the match that begins at 11 pm IST will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams. The English T20 Blast live in India will have select matches on FanCode by Dream Sports as well.

English T20 Blast live in India: SOM vs WAS live streaming and preview

Somerset County occupy the third spot in the Central Group table. Somerset have clinched two victories in four games while suffering a reversal in fortunes in one game. One match failed to produce a result due to rain interruption. On the other hand, Worcestershire will look to bag their second victory in the competition. The team has suffered two defeats in the competition, with one match being abandoned due to climate vagaries.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Team news

Warwickshire squad: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Ian Bell, Dominic Sibley, Alex Thomson, Vikai Kelley

Somerset squad: Babar Azam, Steven Davies(w), Lewis Gregory(c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Accuweather suggests that the temperature will hover in the range of 18°C. There are possibilities of showers with some cloud cover. The pitch report for Cooper Associate County Ground, Taunton suggests that the team that bats first has an advantage, with the first-innings average score estimated at 194. The team that wins the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Prediction

Considering the recent of form in the competition, Somerset County arrive into this match as favourites.

