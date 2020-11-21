BSH Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Bash Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will face Catalunya Tigers CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs CTT match prediction, probable BSH vs CTT playing 11 and BSH vs CTT Dream11 team. BSH vs CTT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BSH vs CTT live: BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both these teams missed out on the opportunity to win the ECS T10 tournament recently, however, the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash gives them yet another opportunity to have a shot at glory. In their previous encounter which was a Bronze Final, Badalona Shaheen CC beat Catalunya Tigers CC by 7 wickets.

For BSH this will be the first of the two matches on the day and with the tournament being just a three-day affair every match will be crucial for both teams and so they would like to get off to winning start and have momentum at their side as the tournament progresses.

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Badar Iqbal, Babar Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Nazim Muhammad, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Shafeer Mohammed, Hamza Sanwal, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Hassan, Adeel Abbas.

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

Shahid Bhatti, Mohsin Ali, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Shahzad Amir, Sufian Ansar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Umair Aftab, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Noor Ahmadzai, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Kashif Shafi, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Zain-Ul-Abiddin, Naveed Ahmad, Asim Ashraf, Muhammad Ilyas, Asad Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal.

BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BSH vs CTT playing 11

Hamza Saleem

Mohsin Ali

Kuldeep Lal

Davinder Singh Kaur

BSH vs CTT match prediction: BSH vs CTT Dream11 team

BSH vs CTT live: BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs CTT Dream11 prediction, top picks and BSH vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

