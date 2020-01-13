CCH Vs DHP BPL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Dhaka Platoon in the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will take place on Monday, January 13 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Chattogram Challengers were the table toppers for most of the time during league games. They managed to win 8 and lose 4 out of the 12 games they played. They were beaten by Rajshahi Royals in their last league game by 8 wickets. The only thing that separates the Challengers from the top two teams is their inferior run-rate. They will battle it out to stay alive in the tournament. The Challengers have finished the league stage with 16 points to their name.

On the other hand, Dhaka Platoon performed exceedingly well in league games and were on their way to be in the top two but they were beaten in their last two league games by Rangpur Rangers and Khulna Tigers. They managed to win 7 and lose 5 out of 12 games. The Platoon have some promising names and they would like to win this fixture to progress in the tournament. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CCH vs DHP Dream11 Squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Ziaur Rahman, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Ryan Burl, Zia-ur-Rehman, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh.

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Anamul Haque (Wicket-keeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Mahmud, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Luis Reece, Mohammad Shahid, Salauddin Sakil.

CCH vs DHP Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes, Chris Gayle (Vice-captain), Mominul Haque (Captain), Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Liam Plunkett, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz

All-rounders: Mahmudullah Riyadh, Mehedi Hasan

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

