CES Vs LIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

Central Sparks (CES) are all set to take on the Lightning Cricket (LIG) in a league match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at County Ground, New Road in Worcester. The match between the two teams will be played on Friday, September 11 at 3 pm IST. Here is a look at our CES vs LIG match prediction, CES vs LIG Dream11 team and the probable CES vs LIG playing 11.

CES vs LIG live: CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams have had differing starts to their campaign. While CES are second on the points table after 2 wins from 3 matches, LIG are winless in the tournament so far. CES will be coming into the match full of confidence after winning their match against the Thunder by 8 wickets and would be looking to continue their winning momentum against LIG. Evelyn Jones will be looking to lead the Sparks from the front after a fine half-century in the previous match.

On the other hand, LIG suffered a heartbreaking 2-wicket loss against table-toppers Northern Diamonds and winning this match against CES will be important for them as they look to keep their season alive. Sarah Bryce, who scored a fine half-century at the top will look to continue her good run with the bat. LIG will be looking to spring a surprise and beat their much-fancied opponents.

CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CES vs LIG Dream11 team

CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CES vs LIG Dream11 team: CES squad

Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Gwenan Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Sarah Glenn, Milly Home, Chloe Hill, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CES vs LIG Dream11 team: LIG squad

Tammy Beaumont, Kirstie Gordon, A Freeborn, Sarah Bryce, B Harmer, Grace Ballinger, Ria Fackrell, S Pai, A Preslad, Kathryn Bryce (c), Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, I Sims, L Kellog, Lucy Higham, Nancy Harman and Sophie Munro.

CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction: CES vs LIG top picks

A Presland

K Bryce

E Jones

CES vs LIG Dream11 team

CES vs LIG match prediction

As per our CES vs LIG match prediction, CES will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction, CES vs LIG top picks and CES vs LIG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CES vs LIG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Lightning Cricket Twitter