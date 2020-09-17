Chris Woakes Anguished At England Slashing 62 Jobs, Expects Massive Paycut For Players Too

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has expressed his disappointment over England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision of slashing off 62 jobs within their structure. Earlier, ECB CEO Tom Harrison confirmed that the cricket board will be removing personnel in order to deal with the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He proposed a 20 percent reduction in workforce so that the ECB can recuperate and damage control some of the £100 million (approximately ₹948 crore) losses they incurred this year alone.

England vs Australia 2020: Chris Woakes says players cannot be exempt from ECB’s measures

While speaking with the reporters during the recently-concluded England vs Australia 2020 series, Chris Woakes said that its “incredibly sad” to hear ECB’s recent cost-cutting methods that involve reducing their workforce. He added that such people “work incredibly hard” behind the scenes of ECB and they are some “important cogs in the wheel”. However, the 2019 World Cup-winner claimed that these decisions were bound to be made in cricket considering the current economic climate.

From the players' point of view, Chris Woakes said that they are still looking to see what happens with respect to their upcoming contracts. He admitted that there have not been much discussions with the ECB and also expressed his views that players can expect anything considering the current financial status of their cricket board. Speaking further about the upcoming contracts, Chris Woakes said “as players, you can’t say we’re exempt from it”, thus implying players can be subjected to pay-cuts if the situation arises.

England cricket team in England vs Australia 2020

The England vs Australia 2020 contests recently came to a conclusion with a series-deciding third ODI on Wednesday, September 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The England cricket team lost the match to Aaron Finch and co. by three wickets in a nail-biting last-over thriller. Interestingly, England cricket team’s defeat in the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series marked their first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since September 2015, which also came against the then world champions, Australia.

Watch highlights of England vs Australia 2020, third ODI

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer among England cricket team players in IPL 2020

The England cricket team players are now slated to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The tournament is scheduled to kick-off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Among English cricketers in IPL 2020, players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan are all expected to represent their respective franchises.

