Clive Rose Takes Off For A Single After Being Castled In This Hilarious Video

Clive Rose was involved in arguably the most hilarious incident that has ever taken place on the cricket field. He was seen taking a run despite having lost his wicket during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Oval on Monday.

WATCH: George Bailey's paddle scoop attempt goes horribly wrong against Perth Scorchers

Clive Rose takes a single after being castled

You have heard that right. This had happened in the 14th over of the Hobart Hurricanes run chase which was bowled by Fawad Ahmed. On the second ball, Ahmed had bowled a googly which landed outside the off stump and then turned sharply Rose had attempted to work it for a single but ended up getting an outside edge and the timber was disturbed.

However, he was unaware of what had happened and set off for a single which was also obliged by George Bailey at the non-strikers' end.

''He has been bowled and is taking off for a single'', said a commentator on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Get bowled ... run a single anyway.



Never change, Clive #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ypIStvIUpT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

WATCH: Josh Inglis' paddle scoop during a BBL match reminds everyone of Brendon McCullum

Perth Scorchers decimate Hobart Hurricanes

Josh Inglis played a blistering knock of a 46-ball 73 at a strike rate of 158.70 which included four boundaries and the same number of maximums after the Scorchers were asked to bat first by Hurricanes' skipper Matthew Wade. Other than Inglis' splendid knock, Perth skipper Mitchell Marsh also scored a 29-ball 40 as they posted 175/7 in their 20 overs.In reply, the Hurricanes were never in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. only opener Caleb Jewell and veteran George Bailey could show some resistance with 28 and 36 respectively as most of the batsmen could not even get to double figures and in the end, Hobart were bundled out for 98 in the 18th over as the Scorchers registered a comfortable 77-run win.

Young pacer Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Perth Scorchers with figures of 4/19 in his four overs at an economy rate of 4.75.

READ: Gautam Gambhir mocks Steve Smith's comparison with Virat Kohli in ODI cricket

READ: Hardik Pandya advises Virat Kohli to 'take a chill pill' in white-ball cricket