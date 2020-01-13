George Bailey's Paddle Scoop Attempt Goes Horribly Wrong Against Perth Scorchers

George Bailey had a forgettable experience while he was batting during the Big Bash League match (BBL) match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive Oval on Monday. He tried to play a paddle scoop but not only did he fail in connecting his bat to the ball but was also floored while doing so.

READ: Virat Kohli exudes confidence when asked about playing D/N Test matches away from home

George Bailey's forgettable paddle scoop

This had happened in the sixth over of the Hobart Hurricanes run chase which was bowled by Joel Paris. On the penultimate ball, Paris had pitched one way outside the line of the off-stump as George Bailey went across the stumps to play a glorious paddle scoop. The BBL has witnessed some delightful paddle scoops in this season. However, it was not to be on this occasion as Bailey got it completely wrong and went rolling which left everyone in splits.

'Oh! Georgie. You watch how quickly he ends up back on his feet here. Watch this perfect backroll. It's magnificent'', said the commentators on air.



The video of this funny incident was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

George Bailey living his best life in the middle of Blundstone Arena 😂 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/BAoJas6BCG — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

READ: Yuvraj Singh pokes fun at Jasprit Bumrah for showing off BCCI Awards on Instagram

Perth Scorchers thump Hobart Hurricanes

Perth Scorchers posted 175/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat by the Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade. Opener Josh Inglis top-scored with a 46-ball 73 at a strike rate of 158.70 including four boundaries and the same number of maximums while skipper Mitchell Marsh played a solid knock of a 29-ball 40.

In reply, the Hurricanes could never really make a match of it as they lost wickets at regular intervals. George Bailey and opener Caleb Jewell added 41 runs for the third-wicket stand. Bailey scored a 31-ball 36 while Jewell scored a 24-ball 28 but their efforts were just not enough as once they fell, the run chase lost its steam and the hosts were bundled out for 98 in the 18th over.

Young pacer Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers with figures of 4/19 in his four overs at an economy rate of 4.75.

READ: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Sourav Ganguly in becoming 3rd fastest to score 9000 ODI runs

READ: Harbhajan Singh makes Sourav Ganguly shake a leg during their recent interaction