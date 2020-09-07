Pravin Tambe Takes Another Stunning Catch And Wicket In TKR's 10th Win; Watch Video

Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe seems to live by the saying 'Age is just a number'. At the age of 48, the leg-spinner is breaking all sorts of stereotypes by playing professional cricket. Pravin Tambe's cricketing journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. Having played club cricket throughout his career, Tambe made history when he made his senior debut at the age of 41 for the Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013.

CPL 2020: TKR spinner Pravin Tambe takes a sensational catch to dismiss Ben Dunk

The 48-year-old recently added another feather in his cap by becoming the first Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020). Pravin Tambe is representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL 2020. Recently, during the game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Pravin Tambe grabbed a stunner to dismiss opener Evin Lewis for just 5.

The leg-spinner's fielding brilliance was on display once again during TKR's reverse fixture against the same opposition during Match 29 of the CPL 2020. Pravin Tambe took a sensational catch diving forward to dismiss Ben Dunk for just 2. Ben Dunk tried to reverse sweep a Fawad Ahmed ball but it took the top edge and the ball flew towards short third-man.

Pravin Tambe, who was stationed at backward point, ran to third man to complete a stunning catch. Besides his fielding, Pravin Tambe also bamboozled the opposition with his exceptional bowling. The TKR spinner gave away just nine runs in his quota of four overs and bagged one wicket.



