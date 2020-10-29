CTL Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Catalunya CC will lock horns against Falco Zalmi CC in Match 56 of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 pm IST. Here is our CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction, CTL vs FZL Dream11 team, CTL vs FZL live preview and CTL vs FZL Dream11 top picks.
GOLDEN BALL ❌— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 28, 2020
NUMBER 🔟 IN EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES HISTORY on a day of drama in Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/RlDh6HaxkN
Both teams have been in tremendous form in this season.and will face each other in the last league game of the tournament. Catalunya CC will play two consecutive games as they are due to play Hira Cricket Club Sabadell in their first game of the day. Catalunya CC have had a splendid run in the ECS this season and a win in either will see them through to the semi-finals. Falco Zalmi CC too are set to make it to the semi-finals after a good run so far.
Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Mohammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Azam, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat.
Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja (c), Adnan Ghazanfar, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad.
Catalunya CC - Ali Azam
Falco Zalmi CC - Awais Ahmed
Wicket-Keeper - Awais Ahmed
Batsmen– Shaukat Shahbaz, Adeel Sarwar, Saqib Latif, Adnan Ghazanfar
All-Rounders – Yasir Ali (C), Ali Azam, Shahbaz Ahmed (VC)
Bowlers – Tanveer Iqbal, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad
According to our CTL vs FZL match prediction, the game is expected to go down the wire as two top teams battle it out on the pitch
Note: The CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction and CTL vs FZL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTL vs FZL Dream11 team and CTL vs FZL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
