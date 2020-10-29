CTL Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Catalunya CC will lock horns against Falco Zalmi CC in Match 56 of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 pm IST. Here is our CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction, CTL vs FZL Dream11 team, CTL vs FZL live preview and CTL vs FZL Dream11 top picks.

GOLDEN BALL ❌

NUMBER 🔟 IN EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES HISTORY on a day of drama in Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/RlDh6HaxkN — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 28, 2020

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Nation's Police Force For Leading COVID-19 Fight: Watch

CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both teams have been in tremendous form in this season.and will face each other in the last league game of the tournament. Catalunya CC will play two consecutive games as they are due to play Hira Cricket Club Sabadell in their first game of the day. Catalunya CC have had a splendid run in the ECS this season and a win in either will see them through to the semi-finals. Falco Zalmi CC too are set to make it to the semi-finals after a good run so far.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard Says Suryakumar Yadav Might Be Gutted After Australia Snub

CTL vs FZL playing 11 prediction

Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Mohammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Azam, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja (c), Adnan Ghazanfar, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad.

CTL vs FZL Key Players

Catalunya CC - Ali Azam

Falco Zalmi CC - Awais Ahmed

Also Read | ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CTL vs FZL Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper - Awais Ahmed



Batsmen– Shaukat Shahbaz, Adeel Sarwar, Saqib Latif, Adnan Ghazanfar



All-Rounders – Yasir Ali (C), Ali Azam, Shahbaz Ahmed (VC)

Bowlers – Tanveer Iqbal, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad

CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction

According to our CTL vs FZL match prediction, the game is expected to go down the wire as two top teams battle it out on the pitch

Note: The CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction and CTL vs FZL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTL vs FZL Dream11 team and CTL vs FZL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Netizens For Sending Himself Below Marcus Stoinis Vs Hyderabad

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.