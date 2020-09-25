Dean Jones Death: Brett Lee Came On TV Soon After Attempting To Save Co-commentator's Life

Former Australian cricketer-turned-analyst Dean Jones passed away on Thursday, September 24 due to a massive heart attack. The former cricketer and now commentator was 59. Dean Jones was in a biosecure bubble in Mumbai during the time of his death. The Australian was a part of the commentary team for the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brett Lee bravely appears for commentary after Dean Jones death

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is also a part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team, who used to commentate alongside Dean Jones. According to abc.net.au, the 43-year old was with Dean Jones during the time of his death as he spent 30 minutes performing CPR while trying to save his life. And just a few hours after the Dean Jones death news flashed, Brett Lee bravely appeared on television for his commentary stint for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Brett Lee, who played 76 Tests and 221 ODIs for his country, tried to save Dean Jones by performing CPR, however, he could not revive the Australian veteran. Brett Lee, who was a great friend of Dean Jones, performed his commentary duties alongside former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris. It was difficult for Brett Lee and Scott Styris to go ahead with commentary but they fulfilled them because they knew Dean Jones would have wanted them to do it.

While appearing on television and speaking on Select Dugout, Brett Lee said that Dean Jones would have wanted them to be there. He added that it was Deano’s dugout on Thursday night. Brett Lee called Jones an absolute legend and sent his condolences to his family and friends. Brett Lee reckoned that it’s a really tough day for everyone, not only for his close mates at home but the whole cricketing world in general.

Cricket Australian chairman Earl Eddings said that his thoughts were with everyone involved. While speaking to Nine Network, Eddings opined that they are looking out for Brett Lee and how they can support him as he was extremely traumatised by what happened. He also said called out the cricketing family to come together and support Dean’s family, as well as, Brett's. Australian coach Justin Langer also checked in with Brett Lee. He stated that he could not imagine what his former Test teammate and “little brother” is going through.

That made me laugh 🤣

Give it some air son @ProfDeano https://t.co/jVTDnrWwlW — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 18, 2020

SOURCE: DEAN JONES INSTAGRAM