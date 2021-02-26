DEL Vs MAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Delhi (DEL) and Maharashtra (MAH) will collide in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday, February 27 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction, probable DEL vs MAH playing 11 and DEL vs MAH Dream11 team.

DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction: DEL vs MAH Dream11 preview

The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast of. Both Delhi and Maharashtra are on the standings with eight points each and with the same win-loss record, 2-1. However, Shikhar Dhawan and team are at the second spot with a higher net RR (+0.644) compared to Maharashtra, who are at the third spot (net RR: +0.590).

DEL vs MAH live: DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction: DEL vs MAH Dream11 team, squad list

DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction: Delhi squad

Unmukt Chand, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Pradeep Sangwan, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Hiten Dalal, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Siddhant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Vision Panchal

DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction: Maharashtra squad

Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Shamshuzama Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Vishant More, Jagdish Zope, Azim Kazi, Ashay Palkar, Mukesh Choudhary, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam

DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction: DEL vs MAH Dream11 team, top picks

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav

DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction: DEL vs MAH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Nahar

All-Rounders: Lalit Yadav, Kshitiz Sharma, Azim Kazi

Bowlers: Satyajeet Bachhav, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan

DEL vs MAH live: DEL vs MAH match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Delhi will come out on top in this contest.

Delhi won today’s match against Pondicherry by 179 runs. Nitish Rana put on a sensational batting performance by hitting 137 runs for Delhi, which was well supported by Dhruv Shorey's132.

In Delhi's bowling attack, Kulwant Khejroliya took 4, P. Sangwan and Simarjeet took 2-2 wkts pic.twitter.com/6Lol6nLhOn — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) February 23, 2021

Note: The DEL vs MAH match prediction and DEL vs MAH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEL vs MAH Dream11 team and DEL vs MAH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

