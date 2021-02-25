TN Vs JHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Preview

Tamil Nadu are set to take on Jharkhand in Round 4 of their ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 campaign. The Elite Group B match is set to take place at the Daly College Ground in Indore on 26th February and scheduled to start at 9:00 AM. Let's have a look at the TN vs JHA Dream11 prediction, playing 11, predictions, and other details of this Vijay Hazare Trophy clash.

TN vs JHA live: TN vs JHA Dream11 match preview

Recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners Tamil Nadu have been inconsistent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy this year. Winning just one game out of their three matches, the south Indian outfit has collected only four points and occupies the fifth position on the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Group B points table. They will be hoping to find some consistency and bank on the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Baba Aparajith alongside Sai Kishore to help them register their third win of the tournament.

Jharkhand on the other hand are in a brilliant run of form in the season so far. They have remained unbeaten in the tournament will all three games and occupy the top spot on the Vijay Hazare Trophy points table. The Eastern outfit will again rely on Ishan Kishan as he has been absolutely magnificent with the bat. He has recorded 177 in three matches at an astonishing strike rate of 175 and will aim to provide a good start to his team. With 12 points to their name, they will look to continue building on their positive momentum and avoid any slip ups over the weekend.

TN vs JHA Playing 11

Tamil Nadu – Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, R Sonu Yadav, M Mohammed, R Silambarasan, R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin

Jharkhand – Ishan Kishan, Kumar Deobrat, Utkarsh Singh, Sumit Kumar, Virat Singh, Rajandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron

TN vs JHA Dream11 Team

Batsmen - N Jagadeesan, Virat Singh, Shahrukh Khan

Allrounders - Utkarsh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Anukul Roy

Bowlers - M Mohammed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Murugan Ashwin, Varun Aaron

TN vs JHA Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Ishan Kishan or Shahrukh Khan

Vice-Captain- Varun Aaron or N Jagadeesan

TN vs JHA Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Jharkhand to continue on their winning run and register their fourth consecutive victory on Friday.

Note: The above TN vs JHA Dream11 prediction, TN vs JHA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TN vs JHA Dream11 Team and TN vs JHA Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

