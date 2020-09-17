Dream11 Gives THIS Comical Advice To Hardik Pandya In Latest Promo; Watch Video

Mumbai Indians cricketer Hardik Pandya recently appeared in a commercial for Indian fantasy sports app Dream11. In a short 19-second video, the burly all-rounder can be seen playing cricket on a roof-top with youngsters, where he smashes the ball into oblivion to display his power-hitting dexterity. The commercial premiered on Thursday, September 17, i.e. just two days prior to the launch of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with Pandya's team and defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya gets trolled in latest Dream11 commercial

In the aforementioned Dream11 commercial, Hardik Pandya hits the ball out of the roof, thus bringing the game to a halt. Later, other players approach the all-rounder to pay up ₹20 for the lost ball, while citing the rules of street cricket. While Pandya says he is short of cash, he hilariously gets kicked out of the match and the commercial cuts to Dream11’s latest slogan: “Yahan sab same hai!” (translation: Here, the rules apply for everyone).

Hardik Pandya’s Dream11 commercial, watch video

As a big hitter, always have 20 rupees handy @hardikpandya7. Or you'll be packed off home.



Yahan Sab Same Hai, #YeApnaGameHai! #Dream11IPL



Click here to download Dream11: https://t.co/7TyB5xJdrL. pic.twitter.com/QjOyrncdAR — Dream11 (@Dream11) September 17, 2020

IPL Dream11 deal for 2020 season

Interestingly, Dream11 is also the title sponsors of the upcoming IPL 2020 season. In August, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the IPL Dream11 deal on their official website. The IPL Dream11 deal was made in order to replace Chinese smartphone manufacturer VIVO, when the latter pulled out over anti-China sentiments in the country. Dream11 is also the official partner of as many as six IPL teams, with Mumbai Indians being one of them.

IPL sponsors: BCCI welcomes IPL Dream11 deal

🚨 BCCI announce @Dream11 as Title Sponsor for IPL 2020.



More details here 👉 https://t.co/cP2Wyf9krj pic.twitter.com/5KIJjhwte7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 19, 2020

How much is Hardik Pandya net worth?

While Hardik Pandya appeared to be a bit short on cash in the latest Dream11 commercial, his actual net worth makes him one of the highest-paid cricketers in India. His net worth comprises of his income as a cricketer through lucrative contracts from IPL as well as from BCCI. He earns ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million) while playing for Mumbai Indians, making him the highest-paid Mumbai Indians player behind Rohit Sharma. According to filmysiyappa.com, his net worth currently stands at an estimated ₹23 crore (US$3.1 million).

The Hardik Pandya net worth figure also includes his cars and house. His hometown in Vadodara, Gujarat is a 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently reside there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai. According to TheYouth, Pandya has an iconic car collection, which boasts the likes of Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes AMG G63 SUV.

Disclaimer: The above Hardik Pandya net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Hardik Pandya net worth figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM