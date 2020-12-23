Dream11 IPL 2020 Review: MS Dhoni's Return, Suresh Raina's Exit Highlights Unusual Year

The year 2020 was full of surprises with the world facing the wrath of the coronavirus for a major part of the year. The sporting world was severely affected by the pandemic and cricket was no exception. The Indian cricketers were out of action for more than six months due to the COVID-19 induced break. They finally returned to the field in September for the Dream11 IPL 2020 that was played in the UAE.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir recall 1st impressions of MS Dhoni before 2004 India debut

MS Dhoni's anti-climatic comeback, Suresh Raina's opt-out highlights of Dream11 IPL 2020

Ahead of the tournament, there was a lot of buzz that was created around MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's comeback in the IPL as the duo had just announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15. However, the season didn't go as planned for both Dhoni and Raina.

As far as Dhoni is concerned, the veteran stumper made his first competitive appearance in more than a year for Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 opening match against Mumbai. Dhoni's last competitive match before playing in the IPL was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament by the Kiwis. On the other hand, Raina who flew with the Chennai contingent to the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league pulled out of the tournament at the last minute citing personal reasons.

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's list of business investments as cricket academy begins operations in Dubai

The Chennai franchise got off to a solid start as they comprehensively beat defending champions Mumbai in the tournament opener. However, after the first game, thing mostly went against the Men in Yellow. Chennai were one of the favourites going into the tournament but their performances in the competition were disappointing, to say the least.

The Chennai IPL team, who finished their campaign at the penultimate position on the points table, could only win six of their 14 matches, with three of them coming in their last three matches after they had bowed out of the tournament. Except a couple of youngsters in the form of Sam Curran and youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad during the end of the tournament, none of their players played consistent ]cricket which led to their downfall. This was the first time that the Chennai franchise failed to make it to the playoffs of the competition.

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra suggests MS Dhoni's plan to Indian bowlers on dismissing Steve Smith

Dhoni's comeback to competitive cricket had a rather anti-climatic end whereas Raina's absence was definitely one of the biggest factors behind Chennai's failure. The duo is likely to feature for the franchise in the IPL 2021 where they will hope to guide the side to their fourth IPL title.

Suresh Raina net worth

According to Kreedon.com, Chennai IPL team's star Suresh Raina net worth is valued at approximately ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Besides this, the Chennai batsman earned ₹35000 per match for domestic matches. If the player participated in an international match, then he earned ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI and ₹3 lakhs for every T20 game.

However, his name was excluded from the 2019-2020 list since he has been out of favour in the national reckoning once his Chennai captain MS Dhoni resigned as India's limited-overs leader in early 2017. he player also owns a luxurious house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which is worth around ₹20 crore. His garage houses a fleet of luxury vehicles. These include Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, BMW and Porsche amongst others.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan beats Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni as most searched sportsperson in India on Google

SOURCE: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.