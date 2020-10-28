Dream11 IPL Fans Predict Delhi Won't Beat Mumbai And Bangalore For Topping Points Table

Delhi faced an 88-run drubbing at the hands of Hyderabad in Match 47 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday in Dubai. With this loss, Delhi's wait to qualify for the playoffs has been delayed further. Due to their humiliating loss, Delhi slipped from second to third on the Dream11 IPL points table. They have now played 12 games, having won seven and lost five.

Fans back Mumbai and Bangalore to take top two spots

Chasing a massive total of 219, Delhi got off to an awful start as they lost the in-form Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck. It was expected that skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside Ajinkya Rahane will stabilise the Delhi innings after an early dent. However, to everyone's surprise, Iyer sent Marcus Stoinis ahead of him, a move that backfired massively.

The Australian all-rounder couldn't do much as he was dismissed off Shahbaz Nadeem's bowling for just 5(6) and Delhi were languishing at 14/2 after two overs with two of their best batsmen back in the hut. The Delhi think tank once again sprung a surprise by promoting Shimron Hetmyer ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Both Hetmyer and Rahane ensured that Delhi were not dented further in the powerplay as they took the score to 54/2 after six overs.

However, Rashid Khan who came to bowl the seven over stunned Delhi by picking Hetmyer (16) and Rahane (26) in the same over. From there on everything went downhill for Shreyas Iyer's men as they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually bowled put for 131 in 19 overs. The loss has further reduced Delhi's chances of making it to the top two of the points table.

After Delhi's crushing defeat, the Twitterati has claimed that Shreyas Iyer's men will not be making it to the top two of the Dream11 IPL points table. Several reactions poured in as fans backed Rohit Sharma's Mumbai and Virat Kohli led Bangalore to take the top two spots. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

I have a feeling MI and RCB are gonna end up Being the Top 2. 👀😅.#PlayBold#IPL2020 #SRHvDC#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/b9VcrqhhNr — Hindi Me official (@HindiMe3) October 27, 2020

Big day for MI and RCB.... — Naveen G U (@Naveenaveen703) October 28, 2020

Playoff chances

MI- 90%

RCB-80%

DC-75%

KXIP-60%

KKR-40%

SRH-30%

RR-15%

CSK-0% — Aman Agarwal (@AmanAga56609027) October 27, 2020

DC next two matches against MI and RCB. If they lose both they might not qualify for the playoffs 😆😆 — Sandeep (@agnanodayam) October 27, 2020

Good IPL games today. Would be interesting to see if RCB goes to the top, but the biggest game until now is tomorrow when Punjabis take on the Bengalis. A victory for Punjab there would almost seal a playoffs spot. For today, MI and RCB have the option to make it to 1 & 2. — Tushar (@tushjain15) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai is all set to lock horns with Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 28 in Abu Dhabi. The action of the Mumbai vs Bangalore live contest will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Wednesday's fixture will be a crucial clash between the two sides as the winner of this game will book a place in the playoffs.

