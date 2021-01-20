Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 NS-W Vs CM-W Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Northern Spirit Women (NS-W) will go up the against the Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The NS-W vs CM-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM NZDT (8:00 AM IST) on Thursday, January 21. Here is our Spirit vs Magicians prediction, information on how to watch Spirit vs Magicians live in India and where to catch Spirit vs Magicians live scores.

Spirit vs Magicians live stream: Spirit vs Magicians prediction and preview

The Canterbury Magicians Women are currently at the second spot of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 standings with 14 points. Melissa Banks and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two (one draw). The Northern Spirit Women, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the leaderboard as they have lost all of their past six matches.

Spirit vs Magicians live stream: How to watch Spirit vs Magicians live scores

Spirit vs Magicians will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Spirit vs Magicians live on the FanCode app and website. The Spirit vs Magicians live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM NZDT (8:00 AM IST)

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Spirit vs Magicians live scores: Spirit vs Magicians pitch and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts “slow shower” in the morning on Thursday, with the temperature expected to be at 19°C and the wind blowing at 22 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash live stream: Spirit vs Magicians squads

Spirit vs Magicians live scores: Northern Spirit Women squad

Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Alisha Rout, Naomi Matthews, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Meddy Hyde, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Emma Baker, Holly Topp, AM Ewart

Spirit vs Magicians live scores: Canterbury Magicians Women squad

Laura Hughes, Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Kirsty Nation, Emma Kench, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Jacinta Savage, Sarah Asmussen, Jessica Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Kristy Havill, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, KM Sims

