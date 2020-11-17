Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs FCS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) will battle against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 21st match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2.0 on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the BGR vs FCS live streaming details and the VPL T10 preview.

Vincy Premier League T10 live preview

Botanic Garden Rangers have been the team to beat in the Vincy Premier League T10 and find themselves at the top of the standings. The Rangers have won six of their seven games in the competition, with the defeat against Salt Pond Breakers last time out being the only blemish in their record. On the other hand, Fort Charlotte Strikers have been in dreadful form this season and are yet to win a game this tournament. The Strikers have lost all their six games and will look to end their woeful run with a win on Tuesday.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: BGR vs FCS squads

Botanic Garden Rangers squad

Kenneth Dember, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small

Pitch and Weather report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex aids the batsmen and once can expect a flurry of runs in the game between Rangers and Strikers. Scores around 100 have been frequently reached this year, and the run-fest could continue on Tuesday as well. Accuweather predicts that rain could play spoilsport on Tuesday, with 29% chances of rain. Thus, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first in this game as teams have defended targets well in this competition so far.

How to watch BGR vs FCS live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Vincy Premier league in India. However, fans can watch the BGR vs FCS live streaming on the FanCode app. For BGR vs FCS live scores and in-match highlights, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 17.

(Image Courtesy: VPL T10 Instagram)

