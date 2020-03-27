Dwayne Bravo's Latest Song On COVID-19 Titled 'We Not Giving Up' Will Melt Your Heart

Dwayne Bravo is known to be an entertainer both on and off the field and lately, he has come forward to entertain his fans during the need of the hour. Apart from his all-round cricketing skills, Bravo is also known to be a great rockstar and his album named 'Champion' was a huge blockbuster back in 2016 where the West Indies had won their record second ICC T20 World Cup. Now, the Caribbean megastar has come forward with a song on COVID-19.

READ: Brad Hogg picks the best modern-day pacers across formats and there is no Mohammad Amir

Dwayne Bravo's COVID-19 song

The former West India cricketer has come forward with what might well be a new album and this one is on Coronavirus which has now killed more than 25,000 people all over the world. The song has been titled 'We Not Giving Up' and it was posted by the two-time T20 World Cup winner on his official Instagram page.

The veteran all-rounder will next be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings during the upcoming edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Bravo will be hoping to play an important role for the 'Yellow Army' with the bat, ball and on the field just like the 2018 season as CSK look to win their fourth IPL title.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah publicly reveals developing new hobby at home during India lockdown

The status of IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

Kane Williamson's dog Sandy adorably takes brilliant reflex catch at slips; watch video

READ: Sakshi Dhoni hits critics for a six as they spread fake rumors of MSD's COVID-19 donation