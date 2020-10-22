Dwayne Bravo's Son Dwade Gets 3,500 Followers Within Hours Of Joining Instagram

Chennai's star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was recently ruled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 with a groin injury. The Caribbean lad suffered an injury during Chennai's match against Delhi on October 17 and was only able to bowl 3 overs out of his 4-over quota. Courtesy of the Bravo injury, Ravindra Jadeja had to bowl the final over against Delhi where he had 17 runs to defend. However, Axar Patel smashed Jadeja for three sixes as Delhi thumped Chennai by five wickets.

Dwayne Bravo welcomes son Dwade to Instagram

Dwyane Bravo is now set to leave the UAE as he boards the flight for West Indies on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Dwayne Bravo injury has not dampened his spirits as he is keeping his fans entertained on social media. On Wednesday, Bravo took to Instagram and shared photos of his son, Dwade Bravo as he welcomed him to Instagram.

The Chennai all-rounder asked his followers to go and show some love to his son. The Dwayne Bravo Instagram account was soon flooded with several comments as fans welcomed his son. His fans responded to his request as Bravo's son's Instagram followers reached the 3,500 mark in no time.

Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

Bravo has played 6 out of Chennai's 10 matches at the Dream11 IPL 2020. After missing out on the first few matches due to a similar niggle he picked up at the CPL, Bravo has taken six wickets at an economy of 8.57. He is the third player after Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh to leave the team abruptly. It will be a Dream11 IPL first if Chennai do not make it to the playoffs this year and with just 6 points from 10 matches, that scenario is becoming increasingly likely for the three-time champions.

Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign seems all but over. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, Dhoni's men will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah. Chennai will play for their pride while Mumbai will look to regain their spot at the top of the points table.

