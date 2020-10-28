ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakcelona Cricket Club will lock horns with the Catalunya Tigers Cricket Club in Match 52 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The PKCC vs CTT match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona on October 28. Here are the PKCC vs CTT live streaming details, how to watch the PKCC vs CTT live in India and the PKCC vs CTT pitch and weather report.

🇪🇸🏏Breaking: Bangladesh Kings qualify for European Cricket Series Barcelona semi-finals, following Badalona Shaheen's defeat to Fateh.

Latest news 👉https://t.co/6PLADFbASj 🇪🇸🏏 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 26, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs CTT preview

Today's match will mark the end of both, Pakcelona Cricket Club and Catalunya Tigers Cricket Club's runs at the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020. Both teams have had very average results at the series this season and do not have any chances of securing a spot in the semi-finals. The Group A qualification has been decided, with United CC Girona and Kings CC going into the semis with 12 points each.

Pakcelona Cricket Club have managed only two wins from their six games as of now. They won their first game against Fateh CC, and then lost three in a row before defeating Begali CC to register their second win of the season. With a win today, they can end their series with 6 points. As for Catalunya Tigers Cricket Club, they have also won just two games at the ECS T10 Barcelona as of now. They will have a chance to end their season with 8 points if they win both their fixtures today.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs CTT live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs CTT game will not be televised in India. The PKCC vs CTT live streaming will begin at 8:00 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. The PKCC vs CTT live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs CTT pitch report

The Montjuïc Ground pitch has produced results favouring both batting and bowling. There have been some excellent performances with the bat - Falco CC's 169 has been the highest score at the tournament. Teams have had better results while defending totals and the captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs CTT weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for tonight's game is cloudy. The temperature will be 21°C and the humidity will be 52%. No rain has been predicted for the entire day, so fans can expect an uninterrupted game.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

