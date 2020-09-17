ECS T10 Capelle SPC Vs EXC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against Excelsior 20 (EXC) n the first match of the day in ECS T10 Capelle on Thursday, September 17. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg Ground in the Netherlands. Here are the details about SPC vs EXC live streaming, information on how to watch SPC vs EXC live in India and where to catch the SPC vs EXC live scores.
Also Read: IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni's True Swag In Recent CSK Post Will Remind You Of Rajnikanth
Both the teams won all their matches on the opening day and are currently at the top of the points table. While SPC occupies the top spot, EXC are second and would be eyeing to occupy the top spot. SPC will require another win or two to be sure of a place in the final on Friday.
Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Fans In Splits After Trolling Ricky Ponting For Coaching DC In IPL
Coming to the SPC vs EXC live streaming details, the telecast of SPC vs EXC live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the SPC vs EXC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Decodes The Biggest Challenge For CSK Skipper MS Dhoni
Coming to the weather during the SPC vs EXC live match, there will be no weather interruptions and so both teams can play their full quota of overs. Coming to the pitch for the SPC vs EXC match, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for batsmen and so the team winning the toss will look to bat first.
Also Read: IPL 2020: RR Pacer Jaydev Undakat Reveals Why This Year's Tournament Will Be Different
Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad
Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost
Image Source: European Cricket
RELATED CONTENT
JPL T20 BOK vs DUM live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, match preview
7 mins ago
BOK Vs DUM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 game preview
23 mins ago
SPC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Capella game preview
28 mins ago
Kevin Pietersen leaves fans in splits after trolling Ricky Ponting for coaching DC in IPL
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni's true swag in recent CSK post will remind you of Rajnikanth
11 hours ago
NS vs CS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Malaysia T20 league live game info
11 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR