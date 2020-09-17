ECS T10 Capelle SPC Vs EXC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against Excelsior 20 (EXC) n the first match of the day in ECS T10 Capelle on Thursday, September 17. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg Ground in the Netherlands. Here are the details about SPC vs EXC live streaming, information on how to watch SPC vs EXC live in India and where to catch the SPC vs EXC live scores.

SPC vs EXC live streaming: SPC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle preview

Both the teams won all their matches on the opening day and are currently at the top of the points table. While SPC occupies the top spot, EXC are second and would be eyeing to occupy the top spot. SPC will require another win or two to be sure of a place in the final on Friday.

ECS T10 Capelle live streaming: SPC vs EXC live streaming and SPC vs EXC live in India

Coming to the SPC vs EXC live streaming details, the telecast of SPC vs EXC live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the SPC vs EXC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

SPC vs EXC live streaming: SPC vs EXC live pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather during the SPC vs EXC live match, there will be no weather interruptions and so both teams can play their full quota of overs. Coming to the pitch for the SPC vs EXC match, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for batsmen and so the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

SPC vs EXC live scores: Squad for SPC vs EXC live match

SPC vs EXC live scores: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad

SPC vs EXC live scores: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

Image Source: European Cricket