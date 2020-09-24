ECS T10 Cartaxo MCCV Vs ACCA Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Malo CC Vilamoura are set to battle it out with Amigos CC Ansiao in the last match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Thursday, September 24. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MCCV vs ACCA live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the MCCV vs ACCA live in India and where to catch MCCV vs ACCA live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: MCCV vs ACCA live streaming and preview

MCCV have almost confirmed their place in the knockout stage as they are currently leading the points table. MCCV were shocked by Royal CC Lisbon on Wednesday and despite the loss, the team will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming ECS T10 Cartaxo match and confirm their spot in the knockout stage.

On the other hand, ACCA are rooted to the bottom of the table and have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the final only if they win remaining matches and other results go in their favour. A cracker of an encounter is expected as both teams eye a victory.

MCCV vs ACCA live streaming: MCCV vs ACCA live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MCCV vs ACCA live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MCCV vs ACCA live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of MCCV vs ACCA live streaming

As per AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced, however, the weather conditions will help the bowlers due to gusty wind. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

MCCV vs ACCA live streaming: Squad list

MCCV vs ACCA live streaming: MCCV squad

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

MCCV vs ACCA live streaming: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Image Source: FanCode