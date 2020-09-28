ECS T10 Frankfurt FCC Vs TUH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Frankfurt Cricket Club are set to battle it out with Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Monday, September 28. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FCC vs TUH live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the FCC vs TUH live in India and where to catch FCC vs TUH live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: FCC vs TUH live streaming and preview

The tournament will have hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Türk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber who will be competing in the 24 captivating T10 matches.

FCC vs TUH live streaming: FCC vs TUH live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FCC vs TUH live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FCC vs TUH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of FCC vs TUH live streaming

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch looks balanced, however, the weather conditions will help the bowlers due to gusty wind. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

FCC vs TUH live streaming: Squad list

FCC vs TUH live streaming: FCC squad

Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Aditya Khan, Keshav Ramachandran, Farhan Mahmood, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Salim Khan, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand

FCC vs TUH live streaming: TUH squad

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti

