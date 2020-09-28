ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH Vs TCP Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SG Hainhausen 1886 are set to battle it out with TSV Cricket Pfungstadt in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Monday, September 28. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SGH vs TCP live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the SGH vs TCP live in India and where to catch SGH vs TCP live scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 Frankfurt FCC Vs TUH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SGH vs TCP live streaming and preview

The tournament will have hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Türk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber who will be competing in the 24 captivating T10 matches. While SG Hainhausen have played in the first round of matches which happened in July, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt would be playing their first match in the series.

Also Read: EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th T20I Preview

SGH vs TCP live streaming: SGH vs TCP live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming info

Coming to the ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch SGH vs TCP live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For SGH vs TCP live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also read: SGH Vs TCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of SGH vs TCP live streaming

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions. The pitch looks balanced, however, teams batting first have won 6 of the 10 matches at this ground, while the chasing sides have triumphed 4 times. The pitch favours pacers a bit more than spinners.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore Vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, AB De Villiers Lead H2H Stats

SGH vs TCP live streaming: Squad list

SGH vs TCP live streaming: SGH squad

Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja

SGH vs TCP live streaming: TCP squad

Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeshan Atif, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas

Image source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.