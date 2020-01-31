The Debate
EN-U19 Vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

England Under19 will play against Zimbabwe Under19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Let us look at EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 match schedule and predictions.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11

England Under-19s will play against Zimbabwe Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. The match will be played on Friday, January 31, 2020. Let us look at EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: Friday, January 31, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Match preview 

England Under-19s and Zimbabwe Under-19s will face off in the 9th place play-off semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup that is being played in South Africa. George Balderson will captain Englan while Dion Myers will lead Zimbabwe. Ben Charlesworth and Sam Young are the players to watch out for England, while Milton Shumba and Sakhumuzi Ndlela are the top picks for Zimbabwe.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Squad details

England Under-19 Squad: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth,  Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Dion Myers (captain), Dane Schadendorf (wicketkeeper), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Emmanuel Bawa, Luke Oldknow, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Privilege Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, and Gareth Chirawu.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: George Balderson

Vice-captain: Ben Charlesworth

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper – Jordan Cox

Batsmen – Ben Charlesworth, Sam Young, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete

All-Rounders – George Balderson, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers – Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction

England start off as the favourites against Zimbabwe. 

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

 

