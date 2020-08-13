ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 2nd Test Match Info

England is all set to face Pakistan in the second match of the three-match Test series. The match between both the teams will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

Official Statement: Dan Lawrence

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

England come into the second test 1-0 up in the three-match England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Joe Root’s men will be looking to win the match and secure their second consecutive Test series victory at home, after defeating West Indies earlier. England will miss Ben Stokes massively, with the allrounder unavailable for selection. However, the side will come into the game as favourites, having shown their fighting spirit in the first match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the first Test. Azhar Ali’s men will be kicking themselves for losing the match, despite being in favourable positions at multiple times during the encounter. All eyes will be on how Pakistan's batsman fare, as they look to put up a better batting performance than last time out.

We have named our squad for the second #raisethebat Test against Pakistan

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Likely ENG vs PAK playing 11

Here is the likely ENG vs PAK playing 11 for the ENG vs PAK Dream11 team -

ENG XI likely for ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson

PAK XI likely for ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas

Pakistan's squad for the second England Test that begins at the Ageas Bowl Southampton tomorrow:



Pakistan's squad for the second England Test that begins at the Ageas Bowl Southampton tomorrow:

Azhar A (c), Babar A (vc), Abid A, Asad S, Fawad A, Imam, Kashif B, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem S, Sarfaraz A, Shadab K, Shaheen A, Shan M, Sohail K and Yasir S.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks

Here's our ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks for the ENG vs PAK Dream11 game -

England: Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Stuart Broad

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Shan Masood

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Here's our ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks for our ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

Captain: Chris Woakes

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Stuart Broad

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 top picks and ENG vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

