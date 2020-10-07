England Cricket In Huge Trouble, Biosecure Bubble Out Of Question For 2021 Home Summer

The England and Wales Cricket Board recently hosted their entire international home summer to become the first country to play international cricket ever since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought a disruption to the sport back in March. In back-to-back series between July and September, the England cricket team played against visiting teams like West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia. The entire aforementioned home season was played behind closed doors and with strict biosecurity measures in place for the players' safety from the pandemic.

Coronavirus UK: England Cricket on the prospects of recreating bio-secure bubble

According to a report by Sky Sports, the England Cricket Board recently admitted that recreating a bio-secure bubble for players for their 2021 home season might prove to be a bit difficult for them. The report indicates that the board is citing reasons like facing implications in financial matters as well as the health concerns of the officials responsible for safely staging cricketing activities.

England Cricket (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison said that while the biosecurity measures saved the board from suffering a massive “financial oblivion” in 2020, they still sustained some losses due to sinking revenues. Harrison said the England Cricket Board cannot afford to lose “hundreds of millions” every year by following the same protocols.

Senior chief medical officer Dr Nick Peirce was part of the cricket’s medical response this summer. He revealed that the pandemic was “unpredictable” for the board as “quite a lot” was spent on testing players during their home season. He revealed with £100 per test spent (approximately ₹9,400) and more 10,000 tests conducted, such losses are not feasible for either the England Cricket Board or for any sporting program in the long run.

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler among England cricket players in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

As of now, several England cricket players are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season and are being paid handsomely. Players like Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler are playing for the Rajasthan franchise, as they are the Dream11 IPL 2020 team with the heaviest English presence in their line-up. Other cricketers participating in Dream11 IPL 2020 are Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Moeen Ali.

England cricket players: Jos Buttler shines in Dream11 IPL 2020

