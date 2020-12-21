England Rope In Veterans Jacques Kallis & Paul Collingwood As Coaches For Sri Lanka Tour

With England's tour of Sri Lanka set to get underway from January 14, 2021, the ECB has roped in former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the touring party's Batting Consultant. In a bid to boost England's team management, the board has brought in several veterans under the Head Coach Chris Silverwood. The series between England and Sri Lanka was slated to be played in March this year but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, Kallis had joined South Africa's star-studded coaching line up under the management of Graeme Smith as the Batting Consultant. He has also been at the helm of the Kolkata franchise's batting department in the IPL. Apart from roping in Kallis, the English management has also sought the services of the veteran all-rounder and former captain, Paul Collingwood, to perform the duties of Chris Silverwood's deputy. Kiwi spinning maestro Jeetan Patel has been given the role of Spin Bowling Consultant whereas Carl Hopkinson and Jon Lewis will polish the fielding and bowling departments, respectively.

Coaches for England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka:



Head Coach: Chris Silverwood

Assistant Coach: Paul Collingwood

Wicketkeeper Consultant: James Foster

Fielding Coach: Carl Hopkinson

Batting Consultant: Jacques Kallis

Bowling Coach: Jon Lewis

Spin Bowling Consultant: Jeetan Patel pic.twitter.com/OCxShdibsw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 21, 2020

Sri Lanka will be hosting England in a two-match Test series in the month of January. The Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. The Galle International Stadium will be hosting both the matches. The first match will be played from January 14-18 while the second one will be played from January 22-26, 2021.

Bairstow makes a comeback into Tests

Jonny Bairstow has been named in the England squad for the upcoming away Test series against Sri Lanka that gets underway on January 14, 2021. Bairstow will finally make a comeback to red-ball cricket as the Joe Root-led side look to make an impact in the 'Emerald Island'. Meanwhile, the English limited-overs specialist will be making his first Test appearance after more than a year. He had last donned the white jersey for England during the 'Boxing Day' Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion last year (December 26-30). Apart from the opening batsman, all-rounder, Moeen Ali has also found a place in the Test squad as well.

At the same time, a few of their star players including ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, opener Rory Burns, middle-order batsman Ollie Pope, and, premier pacer Jofra Archer have been excluded from the team's scheme of things for the Test series. Even though Archer was included for the away T20Is against South Africa, he was rested for the three-match ODI series which were eventually called off due to coronavirus fear.

England Men’s Test Squad

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

