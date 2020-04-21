'Ben Stokes Should've Been Given Out': Ex-NZ Skipper Fires Up 2019 WC Final Debate

Former New Zealand cricket captain Glenn Turner re-ignited the debate over the controversial victory of England in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Turner believes that Man of the Match Ben Stokes should have been given out by the umpires for obstructing the field.

'Hope for better decisions in future'

Speaking to 1 News, Turner said that he believes the umpires gave the 'wrong result.' Turner also challenged officials decision to award Stokes the Man of the Match awards. He added that he hopes that with the game evolving and third umpires being involved through replays should be able to make better decisions in the near future.

READ | SRH Responds To David Warner's 'Miss You' Tweet With An Orange Heart

The incident happened in the last over of the match when England needed nine runs off three deliveries with the all-rounder at the crease. Stokes hit the fourth delivery towards mid-wicket and called for two runs. However, Stokes had to outstretch a dive to make it to the crease while Martin Guptil's throw hit his outstretched bat for the ball to run behind the wicket-keeper for a boundary. Eventually, England were awarded six runs forcing the match into a 'controversial' super-over.

READ | Harsha Bhogle Predicts IPL Could Replace T20 World Cup After Australia's Financial Crisis

Even in the super-over, England drew New Zealand but was awarded the title as ICC's rule stated that the team scoring more number of boundaries in the super-over shall be declared winner, igniting another debate. The rule was later scrapped by the ICC. The new rule now states that another super over shall be played if one ends in a tie until a clear winner emerges.

READ | Sreesanth Joins Veterans In Rejecting Shoaib Akhtar's India-Pak Proposal; Details

READ | Sunil Gavaskar Bats For T20 World Cup To Be Held In India And Not Australia This Year

