Pakistan cricket has been marred by several match-fixing controversies for decades and recently, another player found flouting anti-corruption rules was Umar Akmal. Despite that, former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed sensationally claimed in a recent interview that the match-fixing mafia has its roots in India. Javed also claimed that fixing questions have been linked to the IPL in the recent past but no one has bothered about following up with these allegations.

Ex-Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed claims India linked to 'match-fixing mafia' in cricket

In a recent interview with Geo News, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed accused India and indirectly the BCCI of being the masterminds behind ‘match-fixing’. Aaqib Javed claimed that questions were also raised over the IPL's integrity in the past, yet no action was taken against it, which implies that the match-fixing mafia is very much connected to India.

Aaqib Javed played 22 Test matches and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he picked 54 and 182 wickets respectively. However, he could never become the coach of the national team because of his public outcry over match-fixing issues. The former Pakistan cricketer added that he was threatened to speak up against match-fixing in Pakistan cricket, which is why he was never recommended for a top job in the country's cricketing setup.

Harsha Bhogle hits back at Pakistani journalist for IPL fixing allegations

Important to know that names in the envelope had only come up from bookie chatter & could not be deemed conclusive. If made public, people would have drawn their own conclusion which, with many names, could have been wrong. But it had to be part of the submission,hence was sealed https://t.co/TqjtoMscn4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2020

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja lashes out at Umar Akmal after the match-fixing ban

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

