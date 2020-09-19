Mumbai Vs Chennai: Rohit Sharma Trolled By Fans For POOR IPL Leg Spin Record

The first match of Dream11 IPL 2020 is already underway, with the Mumbai team taking on the Chennai side. The Mumbai vs Chennai encounter is taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was the Chennai outfit who won the toss, with MS Dhoni deciding to bowl first. It hasn’t taken long for the first blockbuster moment from Dream11 IPL 2020 to emerge, with Rohit Sharma once again being dismissed by a leg spinner.

Rohit Sharma dismissed once again by Chawla

The Mumbai skipper came into the game without professional cricket in months. Ahead of the Mumbai vs Chennai contest, pundits had pointed out Rohit Sharma’s weakness against leg spin and Chennai fast bowler Deepak Chahar. However, the Mumbai batsman once again succumbed to leg spin, with Piyush Chawla bagging his first IPL wicket for the Chennai team.

In his last three IPL seasons, Rohit Sharma averages 29.52 and scores at 8.2rpo when facing pace, and off spin - when facing SLA and leg spin, he averages 13.00 and scores at 5.77rpo. #MIvCSK #ipl2020 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 19, 2020

Despite starting well, Rohit Sharma went back to the pavilion soon after a leg spinner came on. In just the fourth ball of his first over, Piyush Chawla managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma, with the batsman lofting the ball straight to Chennai fielder Sam Curran at mid-off.

Fans question Rohit Sharma's leg-spin record

Rohit Sharma in last 3 seasons, Averages 16.5 against leg spin while striking at 109.1 — Tony Allen (@Joeys_Chandler) September 19, 2020

Chawla ji ✌🏻 much needed breakthrough. Rohit Sharma and Leg spin still this story continues in IPL. — Ayush Gautam 🇳🇵 (@Ayushgtm05) September 19, 2020

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, fans online once again pointed out the batsman’s weakness against leg spin. As pointed out by CricViz Analyst, in the last three seasons, Rohit Sharma managed just 13 runs when facing leg spin. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the Mumbai team captain, as he once again succumbed to leg spin.

Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming: Playing XI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming: How to watch Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live in India?

The Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live telecast in India is available on the Star Sports Select 1/HD. For fans looking to watch the Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Chennai’s social media handles.

Image Credits: IPL T20 Twitter