Mumbai Vs Chennai: Rohit Sharma Trolled By Fans For POOR IPL Leg Spin Record

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The first match of Dream11 IPL 2020 is already underway, with the Mumbai team taking on the Chennai side. The Mumbai vs Chennai encounter is taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was the Chennai outfit who won the toss, with MS Dhoni deciding to bowl first. It hasn’t taken long for the first blockbuster moment from Dream11 IPL 2020 to emerge, with Rohit Sharma once again being dismissed by a leg spinner.
Also Read: Mumbai Vs Chennai: All Closest Matches Between Dream11 IPL 2020 Heavyweights Over Time
The Mumbai skipper came into the game without professional cricket in months. Ahead of the Mumbai vs Chennai contest, pundits had pointed out Rohit Sharma’s weakness against leg spin and Chennai fast bowler Deepak Chahar. However, the Mumbai batsman once again succumbed to leg spin, with Piyush Chawla bagging his first IPL wicket for the Chennai team.
In his last three IPL seasons, Rohit Sharma averages 29.52 and scores at 8.2rpo when facing pace, and off spin - when facing SLA and leg spin, he averages 13.00 and scores at 5.77rpo. #MIvCSK #ipl2020— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 19, 2020
Despite starting well, Rohit Sharma went back to the pavilion soon after a leg spinner came on. In just the fourth ball of his first over, Piyush Chawla managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma, with the batsman lofting the ball straight to Chennai fielder Sam Curran at mid-off.
Rohit Sharma in last 3 seasons, Averages 16.5 against leg spin while striking at 109.1— Tony Allen (@Joeys_Chandler) September 19, 2020
Chawla ji ✌🏻 much needed breakthrough. Rohit Sharma and Leg spin still this story continues in IPL.— Ayush Gautam 🇳🇵 (@Ayushgtm05) September 19, 2020
After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, fans online once again pointed out the batsman’s weakness against leg spin. As pointed out by CricViz Analyst, in the last three seasons, Rohit Sharma managed just 13 runs when facing leg spin. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the Mumbai team captain, as he once again succumbed to leg spin.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Mayanti Langer Finally Reveals Personal Reason Behind Anchoring Absence
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Might Feature In Punjab's Tournament Opener Against Delhi
The Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live telecast in India is available on the Star Sports Select 1/HD. For fans looking to watch the Mumbai vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Chennai’s social media handles.
Also Read: Dream11's IPL 2020 Spend Above ₹500 Cr, Named Co-presenting Sponsor Of Streaming Partner
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja concedes 15 runs of his first over
2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite side to win IPL 2020, asks 'are there any doubts?'
14 mins ago
Suresh Raina sends 'all the good vibes' to Chennai team in UAE ahead of IPL opening clash
1 hour ago
'Rishabh Pant will perform when situation comes around': Delhi Coach Ponting confident
2 hours ago
R Ashwin gives it back to netizen asking him to follow Mitchell Starc's path
2 hours ago
Yuvraj Singh flies back in time to historic 'Six Sixes' in Durban, Stuart Broad responds
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points