LSH Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Preview

The La Soufriere Hikers and the Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns in match 12 of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020. The LSH vs SPB match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm on November 12 from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. Here is our LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction, LSH vs SPB Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

Also Read | Adam Zampa Reveals Bangalore Player Who Loves Beer The Most And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

LSH vs SPB live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In a repeat of last season's final, the La Soufriere Hikers will take on the defending champions, the Salt Pond Breakers. The Hikers lost out on a title run in May after failing to chase down the required 101 runs. This time around, the Hikers will need a lot more to go their way to make the final. They are currently in second-last place in the table and have won just one of their games. Dillon Douglas has been their most valuable player so far and the team will depend on him for a breakthrough today.

On the other hand, the Salt Pond Breakers are in second place on the table. They have won each of their three games in the tournament so far and have a net run rate of 2.050. Captain Sunil Ambris has been the best player, not just in the side, but also in the league so far. He has made 88 runs in two games at a strike rate of 195.56 and an average of 44.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Completed, Which Series Cricket Fans Can Look Forward To This Winter?

LSH vs SPB playing 11 prediction

La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing 11 - Salvan Browne, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Tilron Harry, Desron Maloney, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kemran Strough

Salt Pond Breakers predicted playing 11 - Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Ryan John, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Romano Pierre, Javid Harry, Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope

LSH vs SPB live: Players to watch out for

La Soufriere Hikers - Dillon Douglas, Kemran Strough, Salvan Browne

Salt Pond Breakers - Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Ryan John

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2020: Travis Head's Inclusion In Test Squad Irks Australian Fans Online

LSH vs SPB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Seon Sween

Batsmen - Romano Pierre, Leshawn Lewis, Salvan Browne (C)

All Rounders - Sunil Ambris, Dillon Douglas, Ryan John (VC)

Bowlers - Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson, Benniton Stapleton, Kemran Strough

LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction

According to our LSH vs SPB match prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will win this match.

Note: The LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction and LSH vs SPB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LSH vs SPB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | R Ashwin Addresses Rumours On Dream11 IPL 'fight' Between Virat Kohli And Ricky Ponting

Image Credits: VPL T10 Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.