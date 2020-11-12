Vincy Premier League T10 LSH Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

La Soufriere Hikers will face off against the Salt Pond Breakers in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020. The LSH vs SPB match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on November 12. Here are the LSH vs SPB live streaming details, how to watch LSH vs SPB live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: LSH vs SPB preview

In a repeat of last season's final, the La Soufriere Hikers and the Salt Pond Breakers will meet this week in the Vincy Premier League T10. The defending champions, the Salt Pond Breakers, are currently in second place on the table behind the Botanic Garden Rangers. Both teams have 6 points each and have not lost a single match this season. The Breakers' net run rate of 2.050 puts them behind the Rangers.

Meanwhile, last year's finalists, the La Soufriere Hikers have not been doing so well. They are currently in fifth place on the table out of six teams. The Hikers won their first game against the Fort Charlotte Strikers, chasing down the 55-run total in 9.3 overs. However, this is the only game the Hikers have won.

After this game, the team lost consecutive matches against the Botanic Garden Rangers and the Dark View Explorers. They will want to break this losing streak and avenge their final's loss from last season in today's game.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live in India: LSH vs SPB live streaming details

None of the Vincy Premier League T10 games will be televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, LSH vs SPB live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. LSH vs SPB live scores and match updates will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle.

Vincy Premier League T10: LSH vs SPB pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a 47% chance of rain during the beginning of the match. This is expected to be followed by heavy showers. Fans can expect the game to be shortened by rain.

Humidity is expected to be at 68% with a cloud cover of 59%. This can tilt the balance a little more in favour of the bowlers who have not had much to go on as of now. Most games have had scores of above 100 giving the indication that the pitch generally favours batting.

