Ford Trophy 2020 CTB Vs WEL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Canterbury will take Wellington in the Ford Trophy 2020 on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora at 3:30 am IST. Here is a look at the CTB vs WEL live streaming info, how to watch CTB vs WEL live in India and where to catch the CTB vs WEL live scores.

Ford Trophy live: CTB vs WEL live streaming info and preview

This is the second time these two teams will be facing each other, having faced off earlier on Sunday. CTB went on to register an easy 7-wicket win over WEL in that match. Sean Davey had a terrific outing, picking up six wickets and will be expected to deliver with the ball yet again. WEL's batsmen will look to do well with the bat this time around as they look to avoid a second straight defeat against their upcoming opponents.

Ford Trophy live: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for batsmen so far. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss is likely to look to bat first while bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will look to put up a good total on the board and allow their bowlers to pick up wickets.

CTB vs WEL live streaming: Weather report

Coming to the weather conditions for the upcoming Ford Trophy 2020 clash, Accuweather predicts there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 49% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

CTB vs WEL live streaming: CTB vs WEL live in India and CTB vs WEL live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans looking to catch CTB vs WEL live in India can logon to the YouTube channel of the two teams. For CTB vs WEL live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of both sides.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / YouTube

