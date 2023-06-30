Marnus Labuschagne Leaves Internet In Splits After Shocking Chewing Gum Act: WATCH

At the iconic Lord's Stadium in London, England, and Australia are currently engaged in a fierce battle in the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series. Australia, the newly crowned World Champions in Test cricket, carried their winning momentum from the first Test at Edgbaston, where they secured a remarkable two-wicket victory. The second Ashes Test began with England winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Day 1 ended with Australia scoring 339 runs at the loss of five wickets, with Steve Smith and Alex Carey on the crease. Earlier in the day, the no. 1-ranked Test batter in the world, Marnus Labuschagne played a crucial knock of 47 runs. However, Labuschagne ended up making headlines for another bizarre reason.

Marnus Labuschagne sends Internet into a frenzy during second Ashes Test

In a video currently making rounds on social media, the 29-year-old can be seen picking up chewing gum from the ground and putting it back in his mouth. The video is understood to be aired on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test. As the video went viral, it became a massive talking point for cricketing fans.

Gum incident pic.twitter.com/XKgEkBzr6t — stu media acct (@stuwhymedia) June 29, 2023

On one hand, a section of fans saw the hilarious side of Labuschagne’s act and reacted to the video accordingly. On the other hand, another section of fans questioned the Aussie batter’s actions. Here’s a look at the reactions to the viral video.

Did Labuschagne just pick his chewing gum fromAs the dirt and put it back in his mouth? #bbccricket — Jimbo (@Jimbo_hahaha) June 28, 2023

Did Labuschagne just drop his gum then put it back in his mouth 🤮 #TheAshes2023 — Ross Paul (@rosspb) June 28, 2023

Watch Marnus Labuschagne picking the chewing gum and eating it back after it slipped on the ground from his mouth, in the latest Ashes development.#TheAshes #ENGvsAUSpic.twitter.com/PzH1rpEaWN — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) June 29, 2023

Coming back to the second Test of the Ashes 2023 series, Australia were bowled out for 416 runs in the first innings. While Labuschagne hit 47, Steve Smith emerged as the top scorer with a sensational knock of 110 runs. This was Smith’s 32nd Test century for the Aussies, which placed him fourth in the list of active players to score the most international centuries.