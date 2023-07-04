Former India Opener Lashes Out At English Cricket, Calls Out Their 'sense Of Entitlement'

The second Ashes Test concluded in Australia’s favor as the visitors won the match by 43 runs in spectacular fashion at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. A massive debate surrounding the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ was triggered during the match, mostly due to Jonny Bairstow’s controversial runout by Alex Carey. Bairstow was runout for 10 runs on Day 5 of the match during England’s fourth-innings target of 371 runs.

3 Things You Need To Know

The Australian players faced heavy criticism for running out Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow ducked a bouncer and took a step out of the crease, moments before getting run out

Alex Carey noticed Bairstow stepping out and instinctively removed the bails with an underarm throw on Day 5

Former India cricketer jumps into 'Spirit of Cricket' debate, takes dig at England

As Australia took a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series by clinching the victory in the second Ashes Test, reactions on the Spirit of Cricket conquered the Internet. One such reaction came from the former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra. Chopra took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon and shed his views on the same.

Chopra pointed out England’s hypocrisy in labeling Bairstow’s runout to be against the Spirit of the game by referring to an incident that took place during a Test match against New Zealand. In the video, England can be celebrating the wicket of Henry Nicholls as a shot by him was caught by the fielder after it went up on the air by striking the non-striker’s bat. Here’s what Akash Chopra said on his tweet.

Ouch. You can even see the torchbearer of ‘The Spirit of the Game’ shrugging his shoulders instead of initiating the process to withdraw the appeal. After all, you wouldn’t want to be remembered for things like these. Also, there are multiple videos circulating calling out their hypocrisy…including some involving the current players. English cricket’s hypocrisy and the sense of entitlement is something else.

Check out the viral video that was re-shared by Aakash Chopra.

What's next in England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series?

After a thrilling conclusion to the second Test, the focus now shifts to the crucial third Test match of Ashes 2023, which will take place at Headingley. Scheduled to start on July 6 at 3:30 pm IST, the Headingly Test holds immense significance in determining the outcome of the series.