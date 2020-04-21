Gautam Gambhir Names Greatest Indian Who Has Ever Lived In Latest Tweet

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is into his second innings as a politician. Gautam Gambhir, who is now a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes, despite being a first-time participant.

Gautam Gambhir names Bhagat Singh as the greatest Indian to have ever lived

Gautam Gambhir is often found in headlines because of his unfiltered nature and blunt comments. The southpaw seems to be making the most of his quarantine. On Monday, Gautam Gambhir posted a picture of himself reading the biography of Bhagat Singh which is written by Chaman Lal. Gautam Gambhir went on to say that according to him, Bhagat Singh is the greatest Indian to have ever lived. Gautam Gambhir also said that nobody had touched his soul as Bhagat Singh or his biography had.

For me, Bhagat Singh was the greatest Indian who ever lived! 🇮🇳

Nobody has touched my soul as he has!



Reading his biography by Chaman Lal! pic.twitter.com/l9JDNTjCyQ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 20, 2020

Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi claimed that Gambhir was 'barely a character' and had major attitude problems in his autobiography 'Gamechanger'. Afridi added that 'Gautam Gambhir was someone with no records but a lot of attitude'. Responding to his remarks, Gambhir agreed that he has an 'attitude problem' but only towards 'liars, traitors and opportunists.'

Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records!OK @SAfridiOfficial let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 18, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM