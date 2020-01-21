ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Updated Points Table As India Lead Group A

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (ICC CWC 2020) has commenced and all the sides have played their first match of the tournament. West Indies started their tournament on a positive note as they managed to win both their games against Australia and England. Australia also got their first win of the tournament with a 10-wicket win against Nigeria. India is leading the Group A table while West Indies sit on top of the Group B chart.

Bangladesh are on top of the Group C table after their thumping win against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. There are a total of 16 teams participating in the tournament. All the 16 teams will be divided into four different groups of 4. Each team will play four games in the group stage round. Top 2 teams from every group will qualify for the Super League quarter-finals. The last-placed teams will fight each other in the Plate quarter-finals. For every win, teams will get two points. In case of a tie or a no result, the points will be shared. India U19 have managed to win the tournament the most number of times (4).

Five wicket haul for pace bowler Mohammad Waseem as Pakistan roll over Scotland for 75 in 23.5 overs#PAKvSCO #U19CWC #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/yFIalbF3ad — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 19, 2020

Updated Points Table

