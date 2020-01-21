The Debate
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Updated Points Table As India Lead Group A

Cricket News

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh are on top of the Group C table after their thumping win against Zimbabwe and Afganistan. Check out the full table.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (ICC CWC 2020) has commenced and all the sides have played their first match of the tournament. West Indies started their tournament on a positive note as they managed to win both their games against Australia and England. Australia also got their first win of the tournament with a 10-wicket win against Nigeria. India is leading the Group A table while West Indies sit on top of the Group B chart. 

Bangladesh are on top of the Group C table after their thumping win against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. There are a total of 16 teams participating in the tournament. All the 16 teams will be divided into four different groups of 4. Each team will play four games in the group stage round. Top 2 teams from every group will qualify for the Super League quarter-finals. The last-placed teams will fight each other in the Plate quarter-finals. For every win, teams will get two points. In case of a tie or a no result, the points will be shared. India U19 have managed to win the tournament the most number of times (4).

Updated Points Table

Published:
COMMENT
