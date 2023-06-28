'Kohli Gave 100th Test To Mohali': BCCI's Stern Reply To 'political Interference' Claim

The countdown for one of the most exciting cricketing events has begun as the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will kickstart on October 5, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England and New Zealand will take on each other in the first match of the tournament.

ICC released the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on June 27, 2023

Team India will play its first match against Australia on October 8, 2023

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will conclude in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023

The Cricket World Cup 2023 matches are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. Pune, Dharamshala, and Lucknow will be hosting the World Cup games for the first time and Mohali which hosted India vs Pakistan semi-final match during ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 did not find any place this time.

Allegations of 'political influence' on selections of WC venues

While the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the first and the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023, the high-profile India vs Pakistan match will also be played there.

Punjab Government alleged that there is political interference in the exclusion of the PCA Stadium in Mohali from the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Punjab's sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in a press conference that the exclusion of Mohali from the World Cup would be viewed as discrimination against Punjab. He further added that this is the first time since the construction of the PCA Stadium that no World Cup is held here. Hayer further stated that he would discuss this issue with the BCCI and the injustice against the state of Punjab.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer condemns the exclusion of Mohali from the list of cities to host the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023



"The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government… pic.twitter.com/R7RVCejMfE — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

BCCI clears its stand on World Cup venues selection

Amidst the claims of 'political influence' over the negligence of Mohali for the World Cup, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has said in an interview with ANI and stated that for the first time, 12 venues were shortlisted to host the mega ICC event, which has not happened in the past.

Shukla further said that from South Zone Four venues, Central Zone One venue, West Zone Two, and North Zone Two venues have been shortlisted. Delhi and Dharamshala will host the World Cup 2023 matches from North Zone.

For the first time, 12 venues have been selected for the World Cup. Earlier, so many places were not selected in the last World Cup. Out of these 12 venues, Trivandrum and Guwahati will have practice matches, and the rest of the venues will have league matches. More centers have been accommodated. Four venues from South Zone, One venue from Central Zone, Two venues from West Zone, and Two venues from North Zone. Delhi and Dharamshala (in the northern zone) will host the matches.

The existing stadium in Mohali did not meet ICC's standards: BCCI

Rajeev Shukla further said that the current stadium in Mohali doesn't meet the standards of ICC due to which it didn't get a chance to host World Cup games. He also said that Virat Kohli's 100th Test match last year was given to Mohali and ICC's consent is most important in finalizing the venues of the World Cup.

Last year, Virat Kohli gave the 100th Test to Mohali. Mullanpur Stadium is being prepared in Mohali. If it was ready, they would have got the World Cup match. The existing stadium in Mohali did not meet ICC's standards and hence was denied the matches. But this does not mean that they will not be given matches. They will be given bilateral series matches, it is based on rotational system. No 'picking and choosing' is done.

The consent of the ICC is important in finalizing the venues. The warm-up match has been hosted for the first time in Trivandrum. It is not that any centre/region has been neglected. The stadiums have been selected after a lot of thought, even matches in the North East zone have gone to Guwahati. A lot of adjustments have been made in the schedule.

The PCA Stadium in Mohali is among the top and one of the oldest cricket stadiums in India. The last time Mohali hosted an ICC match was in 2016 when India hosted the T20 World Cup 2016.