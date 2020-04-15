Imran Khan Responsible For Removing Javed Miandad From Pakistan Team In 1993: Report

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali represented his country in 19 Tests and 50 ODIs. He was recognised by many to have a similar batting style as that of legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad. In a stunning revelation, Basit Ali recently claimed that Javed Miandad was forcefully sidelined from the Pakistan team by 1992 World Cup winning captain and current Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan.

Basit Ali opens up on alleged conspiracy involving Imran Khan and Javed Miandad

In an interview with The Times of India, Basit Ali claimed that Imran Khan was responsible for the sidelining of Javed Miandad in 1993 while the then Pakistan captain Wasim Akram simply following the orders of the 1992 World Cup skipper. Basit Ali further claimed that while his batting style was similar to that of Javed Miandad, he personally believed he was “not even one percent” of the legendary Pakistan batsman. He added that the comparisons were made just to remove Miandad from the team.

Basit Ali on revolt against Wasim Akram for “following Imran Khan orders”

While Imran Khan retired after winning the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan, fast bowler Wasim Akram was appointed as national captain in 1993. Basit Ali also claimed that some Pakistani players at the time revolted against Wasim Akram when he was appointed as skipper. Ali said that the players revolted because they believed Akram was simply following Imran Khan’s orders at every turn, thus prompting them to not 'play under him'.

Wasim Akram eventually stayed on as Pakistan’s cricket team captain in both Tests and ODIs till 2000. He announced his international retirement after the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. The left-arm pacer retired with 415 Test and 502 ODI wickets, the latter being a world record at the time.

