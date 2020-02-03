Ind Vs Pak: Pitch And Weather Report Of The U-19 World Cup Semi-final

India U19 are scheduled to face Pakistan U19 in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on February 4. The match is scheduled to be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India U-19 are the defending champions.

Ind vs Pak U19 Semi-final: Preview

India U19’s run so far

India U19 have been unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far. In the group stage, Priyam Garg and co. won all three of their matches with convincing margins against U19 teams of Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand respectively. The junior ‘Men in Blue’ team then rallied on with their juggernaut in the quarter-final by crushing the Australian U19 unit in another one-sided affair.

Pakistan U19’s run so far

Meanwhile, Pakistan U19 stood second in Group C after wins over Scotland U19 and Zimbabwe U19. Their group game against Bangladesh was washed out due to rains. Pakistan U19 then defeated Afghanistan U19 by 6 wickets to book a semi-final showdown against their arch-rivals. The winner of the upcoming semi-final will then face the winner of the second semi-final on February 9 at the same venue.

The line-up for the Super League semi-finals is:



Game 1 on Tuesday: India v Pakistan



Game 2 on Thursday: New Zealand v Bangladesh



How do you see the games going?#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/bBAjGPvOEw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020

Ind vs Pak U19 Semi-final: Squad Updates

Ind vs Pak U19 Semi-final: India U19 squad

Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra and Vidyadhar Patil

Ind vs Pak U19 Semi-final: Pakistan U19 squad

Rohail Nazir (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Tahir Hussain

Ind vs Pak U19 Semi-final: Weather report

The weather is expected to be cloudy during the afternoon. As per Accuweather, there are 50% chances of rain and the temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 20°C.

Ind vs Pak U19 Semi-final: Potchefstroom Pitch report

The deck at JB Marks Oval has proven to be a good surface to bat on. The new ball is expected to swing earlier and both sides will be looking to bowl first due to overhead conditions.

