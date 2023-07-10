After Getting Snubbed For West Indies Series, IPL Star Plays T20 Knock In Duleep Trophy

Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone and Priyank Panchal’s West Zone will be in action in the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2023 final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. South Zone secured their place in the summit clash after stealing a thriller by three runs in the semifinals against North Zone. West Zone, on the other hand, clashed against Central Zone in a hard fought semi-final that ended in a draw.

3 Things You Need To Know

West Zone have star players like Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan

Central Zone also featured several top players, including Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan

The South Zone vs West Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Final will be played from July 12 onwards

'Bromance At Its Best': Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant Spotted Together During Duleep Trophy

Cricket world in awe of IPL star as he scores T20-style knock in Duleep Trophy

During the West Zone vs Central Zone first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023, cricket fans witnessed an entertaining knock by Rinku Singh that looked more like T20 innings rather than a red-ball knock. During Central Zone’s fourth innings chase of 390 runs, the Kolkata Knight Riders star gave another example of his striking skills by scoring 40 runs in just 30 balls. Interestingly, the knock included three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 133.33.

WICKET! Over: 29.1 Rinku Singh 40(30) ct A Nagwaswalla b Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Central Zone 101/4 #WZvCZ #DuleepTrophy #SF1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 8, 2023

His knock certainly reminded everyone of his heroic run for the two-time champions KKR in IPL 2023. He hit 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. It is worth noting that the majority of his runs came during the death overs as Rinku primarily played the role of a match finisher.

'I Am Sure': Ambati Rayudu Names One Player Who Be A 'super' All-format Player For India

Rinku Singh misses out on a place in the Indian squad

While his knock was enough to place him among the top-10 run scorers during the IPL 2023, it was not enough to fetch him a place in the Indian cricket team. Contrasting to popular opinion, Rinku was one of the notable exclusions from the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean and the US. However, Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal received maiden call-up to the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team.