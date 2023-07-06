India’s T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies was announced by the Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was chosen as the captain of the 15-man squad which featured youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. As the squad was revealed, the cricket community was quick to rue the exclusion of top T20 stars like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

3 Things You Need To Know

India is slated to face West Indies in a five-match T20I series next month

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to remain absent from India’s T20I setup

India will play a Test and ODI series against WI before the T20I series gets underway

India legend throws shade at Rahul Dravid & co. after T20I squad gets announced

Reacting to India’s T20I squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies started coming in as soon as BCCI announced the team. One of the main talking points for the cricketing world was the exclusion of Indian Premier League stars like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. At the same time, another narrative claimed that India’s fast-bowling lineup seems to be losing its power.

As former India cricketer Aakash Chopra revealed his thoughts about the 15-men Indian T20I side, a fan replied to Chopra’s tweet saying India’s fast bowling inventory looked full under Kohli's captaincy. However, the stocks suddenly look empty now. Indian cricket legend Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also weighed in on the perception by throwing shade at the head-coach Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management. “B. Arun set very high standards. Rest cannot match his skills as a bowling coach,” Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

B. Arun set very high standards. Rest cannot match his skills as a bowling coach — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) July 6, 2023

Who is Team India's current bowling coach?

It is worth noting that Bharat Arun served as the bowling coach of India. He served the role from 2017 onwards under the tenure of former India coach Ravi Shastri, who quit the position following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. India had a lethal pace attack comprising of Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh and Ishant Sharma. While Dravid was handed the responsibility of Indian team as their head coach, Paras Mhambrey was selected to be the bowling coach. Here’s a look at India’s squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar