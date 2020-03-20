India's 'World Cricket Championship' Officially Becomes World's No.1 Cricket Game

World Cricket Championship, a franchise of Nextwave Multimedia (a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies), announced on Thursday that it become the World's No.1 cricket game. India's World Cricket Championship claimed that they achieved 110 million downloads, topping the list of cricket games online. World Cricket Championship 2 (WWC2) furthered Nextwave Multimedia's rise to one of India's leading app developers of the country.

Cricket games online: India's World Cricket Championship is now World No.1's game

The World Cricket Championship franchise comprises three games viz WCC, WCC-2 and WCC Rivals. WCC-2 is the sequel game to World Cricket Championship and is easily one of the most popular games in India. WCC introduced real-time cricket leagues and a multiple of fantasy cricket leagues in for and became one of the most popular cricket games online. Since it's launch, World Cricket Championship (WCC 2) has been amongst the Top 10 games for monthly active users for three years in a row (2016-2018) in the App Annie report, while it has also been listed as Google Editor's Choice (2016-2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google's Best of Games in 2015, 2016 & 2017 and Apple's Best of Games 2016, 2017 & 2018.

First ever 2v2 multiplayer in a cricket game!

Play with 3 other friends or strangers! Rotate the strike. Take turns to bowl. Enjoy the team spirit of cricket! #WCCRivals2v2

Download now -https://t.co/HgO9Ed4377#WCCRivals #CricketMultiplayer #2V2CricketMultiplayer #mobilecricket pic.twitter.com/Ea8H3Pfzwz — Nextwave Multimedia (@Nextwaveapps) February 6, 2020

Cricket games online in India: Nazara Technologies' WCC most popular game across the globe

The World Cricket Championship has an average of over 2.1 million daily active users and 11 million monthly active users annually. While the game is quite popular in India, it has also captured audiences from all across the globe. The United Kingdom, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Pakistan all have a loyal fanbase for the World Cricket Championship. The popular game is lauded for its realism and authenticity. World Cricket Championship is also known for its fan interactions on Twitter and organises a variety of contests for their users.

