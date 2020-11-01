IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai Look To Play Spoilsport In A Must-win For Punjab

Their playoffs chances hanging in balance, Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai in a must-win Indian Premier League game here on Sunday. Punjab's chances of a top-four finish took a serious hit after Rajasthan handed them a seven-wicket loss, snapping their impressive five match-winning streak. The defeat means Punjab's fate is not solely in their hands as even a win against Chennai will not ensure them a play-off spot. The Punjab outfit will need other results to go their way.

READ | IPL 2020: KL Rahul Lauds Mandeep Singh's Grit & Determination Despite Personal Loss

If Hyderabad (10 points from 12 games) win both their remaining matches and the loser of the Delhi (14) and Bangalore (14) game finishes higher on the points table -- either in terms of points or by virtue of a superior net run-rate -- than Punjab, then KL Rahul and his men will not qualify. However, if Hyderabad are beaten in any match, then Punjab, who are currently placed fourth with 12 points from 13 outings with a net run rate of -0.133, will have a good chance of qualifying provided they win against Chennai on Sunday. On the other hand, Chennai, already out of the reckoning for the first time ever, will aim to end their dismal campaign on a positive note.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Instagram Admin Gives Epic, Witty Reply To Fan Trolling MS Dhoni

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, languishing at the bottom of the points table, head into the clash after notching up back-to-back wins over Bangalore and Kolkata. With skipper Rahul, the leading run-scorer of the tournament, and the flamboyant Chris Gayle coming good and the marauding Nicholas Pooran to follow at No 4, Punjab will fancy their chances at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It remains to be seen if Mayank Agarwal, who has missed three games, returns to the side.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report For Abu Dhabi

Punjab's bowling has been instrumental in their recent wins. However, against Rajasthan, they leaked runs and were unable to pick wickets and skipper Rahul will hope his bowlers will be on top of their game against a Chennai side, which cruised to a 10-wicket win in their previous meeting. For Chennai, 23-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown a lot of spark, notching up back-to-back fifties to set up the wins against Bangalore and Kolkata. Ravindra Jadeja has been in fantastic form, smashing boundaries and sixes towards the end of the innings. The Chennai bowling unit, boosted by the inclusion of New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santer, has done well in the previous two outings and will look to keep the momentum going.

READ | MS Dhoni Honoured By BCCI After India's Squad Selection For Australia Tour; See Picture

(With PTI inputs)