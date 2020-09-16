IPL 2020 To Gain ₹1100 Crore From Just THESE 5 Brands And 4 Of Them Are Indian?

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was set to be hampered by coronavirus-induced delays and sponsorship pull-outs. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came up with a shift in schedule in an attempt to organise the tournament as well as employed aggressive tactics to attract brands for gaining sponsorship deals. One of the prime examples of the same includes Indian fantasy sports app Dream11 taking over IPL 2020 title sponsorship in time to replace Chinese smartphone manufacturer VIVO, when the latter pulled out over anti-China sentiments in the country.

IPL sponsors: BCCI welcomes IPL Dream11 deal

IPL sponsors: IPL Dream11 deal leads race among biggest money spenders of IPL 2020

In August, the IPL Governing Council confirmed that Dream11 spent ₹222 crore to become the title IPL sponsors of the tournament. However, the Indian company later expanded their IPL 2020 advertising territory by becoming the co-presenting sponsors of Star India Network and Disney+ Hotstar, i.e. official IPL 2020 television broadcasters and live streaming partners. According to a report by InsideSport, the aforementioned deals, coupled with their sponsorship association with six IPL 2020 franchises, all apparently amount to more than ₹500 crore of advertising investment money shelled out by the fantasy sports app for IPL 2020 alone.

The collective amount of five of the biggest money spenders for IPL 2020 advertisements, amounts to more than ₹1,100 crore. While almost half of the amount is invested from Dream11 alone, the other brands include BYJU’s, Amazon, PhonePe and Vodafone Idea, under their rebranded name Vi. Interestingly, four of the aforementioned five brands are Indian, with only Amazon being the exception.

The report indicates that learning app BYJU’s is the biggest on-air spender for the Star India Network and is also the lead IPL sponsor of innings break, pre and post-match shows. Together, their total spending ranges somewhere between ₹150 crore and ₹160 crore. On the other hand, both Amazon and PhonePe are reportedly shelling out ₹120 to ₹130 crore each for their co-presenting partnership with the broadcasters. Meanwhile, Vodafone India, under a new brand name Vi, is a co-presenting sponsor of the tournament for a reported range of ₹120-₹130 crore.

IPL schedule for 2020 season

