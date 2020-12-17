IPL Impact? Ricky Ponting 'exactly' Plots Prithvi Shaw's Dismissal; WATCH

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw is hailed as a prodigal because of his exceptional talent and jaw-dropping performances. The cricketer, with a lackluster Indian Premier League season, had a point to prove in the India vs Australia Test series. However, the player's misery at the wicket continued and the Delhi IPL team's head coach, Ricky Ponting, reveals Shaw's shortcomings that led to his early dismissal in the India vs Australia 1st Test.

India vs Australia live: Ricky Ponting decodes Prithvi Shaw's wicket

The 21-year-old batsman made heads turn with his age-defying performances, and the same fast-tracked his inclusion in the national side as well. He also impressed with a promising start in the recently concluded Indian Premier League in the UAE, however, he struggled to get going after tasting initial success. Prithvi Shaw was notorious for throwing his wicket away early, and his technical flaws were also exploited by the bowlers.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Names Batsman To Watch Out For In Australia And It's Not Ajinkya Rahane: WATCH

With a chance to silence his critics, the youngster had a golden opportunity to shine against the mighty Aussie bowling attack. However, the player was sent back packing without troubling the scorers on the very second ball of the match. Ricky Ponting, who had worked closely with the batsman during the Dream11 IPL 2020, plotted his dismissal with utmost accuracy.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw Subject To Funny Memes On Twitter After Second-ball Duck In Pink Ball Test

The former Australia captain commented on-air about Prithvi Shaw's woes with the ball that nips back into him. Ponting revealed how the batsman is comfortable playing the ball away from his body. The Australian legend highlighted how Shaw has a tendency to leave a big gap between his bat and pad and reckoned that Mitchell Starc would try to get the ball to swing back in. The very next delivery, Starc bowled a similar delivery that knocked Prithvi Shaw's stumps.

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him...



"Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia Test Sees Prithvi Shaw Depart For Silver Duck; Fans Share Advice Online

India vs Australia live: India vs Australia 1st Test

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test match of the series. The match is being played at the Adelaide Oval and is a day and night encounter. At the time of writing this report, the score is 2/32 after 19 overs. Both the Indian openers have been dismissed and skipper Virat Kohli is at the crease along with Cheteshwar Pujara. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza Reacts Sweetly To Father Imran's Tweet On Shoaib Malik's LPL 2020 Season

Image source: Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.